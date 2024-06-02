Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 02, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

Pakistan will look to be positive at T20 World Cup: Babar

Pakistan, T20 World Cup champions in 2009, have performed well in the past two editions of the competition

Pakistan will look to be positive at WC: Babar

Reuters

Published : 02 Jun 2024, 06:21 PM

Updated : 02 Jun 2024, 06:21 PM

Related Stories
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Tigers lose T20 series to USA
Tigers lose T20 series to USA
Hyderabad down Rajasthan, to meet Kolkata in final
Hyderabad down Rajasthan, to meet Kolkata in final
Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check before T20 WC
Ireland hand Pakistan a reality check before T20 WC
Read More
GSK blood cancer drug halves risk of death in late-stage trial
GSK blood cancer drug halves risk of death in late-stage trial
Kejriwal returns to jail after vote ends
Kejriwal returns to jail after vote ends
Trump joins TikTok
Trump joins TikTok
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
Read More
Opinion

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?

John Kemp

Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Oil bulls lack conviction about sustainability of higher prices
Read More