West Indies dig deep to frustrate India on rain-hit third day

West Indies captain Kraigg Brathwaite scored 75 on a lifeless Port of Spain wicket on Saturday as the determined hosts batted through the rain-hit third day of their second Test against India to reach 229-5.

Having resumed on 86-1, Brathwaite showed plenty of patience to bring up his 29th Test half-century off 170 balls after lunch was taken early due to rain and largely kept India's bowlers at bay before being bowled by a superb Ravichandran Ashwin delivery.

At stumps, West Indies were 209 runs behind India's total of 438 but had Alick Athanaze (37 not out) and Jason Holder (11 not out) at the crease as they bid to eke out a draw after losing the opener of the two-match series.