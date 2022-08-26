    বাংলা

    Sriram says he is clear about his role with Bangladesh

    Sridharan Sriram, who recently ended a 6-year stint with Australia, has been appointed as a technical consultant for the Bangladesh T20 side ahead of the Asia Cup

    Reuters
    Published : 26 August 2022, 08:12 AM
    Updated : 26 August 2022, 08:12 AM

    Sridharan Sriram said he has clarity about his role with the Bangladesh squad after the former India all-rounder was effectively put in charge of the Twenty20 squad until the end of the World Cup in Australia this year.

    After his six-year stint as assistant coach with the Australia men team ended last month, Sriram was appointed technical consultant of the Bangladesh Twenty20 side ahead of the team's Asia Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

    Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo is not accompanying the team to the UAE and speculation was rife that the South African would resign after being sidelined.

    Domingo has quashed those "rumours" and said he was looking forward to helping the team improve in the other formats.

    "I am very clear about my role here," Sriram, who is part of Royal Challengers Bangalore's coaching staff in the Indian Premier League (IPL), said in his first media interaction since taking up the job on Thursday.

    "My job is to basically work with the captain, the team director and the skill coaches, bringing all three components together and use my T20 experience of IPL and Australia and bring a strategy where we can use our resources properly."

    Sriram said it was a "fantastic move" to bring back star all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan as the captain of the Twenty20 squad.

    "I respected him as an opponent and it's so heartening to see his view on the T20 game. It's so modern, it was so refreshing, and we were on the same page."

    Bangladesh begin their Group B campaign against Afghanistan in Sharjah on Tuesday.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bairstow steadies England after South Africa's early strikes
    Bairstow steadies England after early stutter
    South Africa were bowled out for 151 after losing five wickets before lunch
    Lynn signs groundbreaking part-season Big Bash deal
    Lynn signs groundbreaking part-season Big Bash deal
    Bit-hitting Lynn, the highest run-scorer in the BBL but dropped by the Brisbane Heat after the last edition, was announced as one of the marquee players
    Boult retains Test hopes after declining NZ contract
    Boult retains Test hopes after declining NZ contract
    The paceman, who was part of the New Zealand squads that finished runners-up in the last two editions of T20 World Cup, wanted to have another shot at ODI World Cup
    Watson expects rejuvenated Kohli to come out of funk soon
    Watson expects Kohli to come out of funk soon
    Kohli has endured a prolonged run drought and is without a century in international cricket since his 70th in a Test match in November 2019

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher