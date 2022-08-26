Sriram says he is clear about his role with Bangladesh

Sridharan Sriram said he has clarity about his role with the Bangladesh squad after the former India all-rounder was effectively put in charge of the Twenty20 squad until the end of the World Cup in Australia this year.

After his six-year stint as assistant coach with the Australia men team ended last month, Sriram was appointed technical consultant of the Bangladesh Twenty20 side ahead of the team's Asia Cup campaign in the United Arab Emirates.

Bangladesh head coach Russell Domingo is not accompanying the team to the UAE and speculation was rife that the South African would resign after being sidelined.