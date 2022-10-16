Namibia's Sri Lanka stunner was made in the UAE

At that tournament, Sri Lanka thrashed Namibia by seven wickets in their first qualifying match.

"If you look at last year's game, the tables have been turned," a thrilled Erasmus told reporters.

"To be honest, I think there was more childish belief last year before that game.

"I think this year was more something of, 'We've played at the level and we can now mentally relate to that level, we can now physically execute skills'.

"We've seen it, we've tasted it.

"Getting the actual physical feel for what it's like, I think that's really what gave us the belief this time around that, well, this is a cricket game and if we execute on the day, we stand a good chance."

Namibia will look to repeat last year's trip to the Super 12 by beating the Netherlands in Geelong on Tuesday and the United Arab Emirates at the same venue two days later in their remaining Group A qualifiers.