    বাংলা

    Collingwood confident England can return fire at Lord's

    England slumped to 116 for six in the first Test against South Africa before rain brought a premature close to play

    Reuters
    Published : 18 August 2022, 05:07 AM
    Updated : 18 August 2022, 05:07 AM

    England assistant coach Paul Collingwood is confident their bowlers can get them back into the first Test against South Africa after the visiting seamers tore through their top order at Lord's on Wednesday.

    Anrich Nortje picked up three wickets and Kagiso Rabada contributed two as England slumped to 116 for six before rain brought a premature close to play.

    Former England white-ball captain Collingwood told reporters they would not worry too much about the disappointing first day.

    "The exciting thing is seeing what our world-class bowlers themselves can do on that pitch," he said.

    "I guess when you're playing shots and trying to put the opponents under pressure you will lose wickets ... but there's certainly a lot in that wicket and if it plays exactly the same tomorrow I'm looking forward to our bowlers making inroads."

    England's attacking style of play, nicknamed 'Bazball' because of new coach Brendon McCullum, saw them record four wins in a row in June-July, each time successfully chasing over 275 to win against New Zealand and India.

    But Ollie Pope was their only bright spark on Wednesday, the Surrey batsman scoring an unbeaten 61.

    "I thought he was composed, he looked busy at the crease, and on a wicket that was obviously giving them quite a lot of assistance," said Collingwood.

    "Hopefully he can get us into a position where we can see where we are, and I guess we won't know that until we've bowled on that same surface."

    England play two more matches against South Africa after the Lord's Test.

    RELATED STORIES
    Erwee notches half-century as S Africa close in lead at Lord's
    S Africa close in lead at Lord's
    Erwee is unbeaten on 60 and will resume in the final session with Aiden Markram
    Dhawan, Gill lead India to 10-wicket win over Zimbabwe in first ODI
    Dhawan, Gill star as India thump Zimbabwe
    The guile of left-arm spinner Axar Patel adds to their shine as he takes three wickets
    Rabada takes five wickets as England bowled out for 165
    Rabada 5-for skittles England
    Ollie Pope scored 73 before falling to Rabada as only four batsmen make it into double figures
    Mustafizur storms into top 10 ODI bowlers, Taijul moves up 18 spots in ranking
    Mustafizur among top 10 ODI bowlers
    Miraz slips two spots in ranking but remains the top Bangladeshi bowler in the list

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher