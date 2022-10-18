    বাংলা

    World Cup hero Binny replaces Ganguly as India board president

    He was part of the India team which won the 1983 World Cup in England

    Reuters
    Published : 18 Oct 2022, 01:22 PM
    Updated : 18 Oct 2022, 01:22 PM

    Former Test player Roger Binny was elected president of the powerful Indian cricket board on Tuesday, replacing former captain Sourav Ganguly in the role.

    Jay Shah, son of Home Minister Amit Shah, was re-elected as secretary of the world's richest cricket board. He also heads the Asian Cricket Council.

    At its annual general meeting in Mumbai, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) also approved a women's Indian Premier League, which is likely to begin in March next year, after the men's event proved a massive hit.

    Binny, a bowling all-rounder in his playing days, was part of the India team which won the 1983 World Cup in England, a victory that sparked India's obsession with the game.

    Later talking to reporters, ACC president Shah said the 2023 Asia Cup, originally scheduled in Pakistan, would be played at a neutral venue.

    "We (India) can't go there, they can't come here. In the past also, Asia Cup has been played at a neutral venue," he said.

    Cricket tours between India and Pakistan remains suspended because of soured political relation between the neighbours.

    United Arab Emirates hosted this year's Asia Cup which was shifted out of Sri Lanka because of political unrest in the island nation.

    Global Cricket
