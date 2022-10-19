Afridi sends signal with toe-crusher before rain plays spoilsport

Afridi, returning from a knee injury, sent an ominous signal to the batters who have converged in Australia bowling four overs at full tilt to claim two wickets for 29 runs.

The left-arm speedster removed both the Afghan openers in his first two overs and the danger he poses was best illustrated when he trapped Rahmanullah Gurbaz lbw with a searing toe-crushing yorker.

Gurbaz was carried off on the back of a team mate and was subsequently sent to hospital for a scan.

Afridi had bowled two overs in the warm-up match against England but completed his full quota against Afghanistan who managed 154-6.