Moeen, Bairstow blast England to T20 win over South Africa

Moeen Ali scored England’s fastest half-century in Twenty20 Internationals and Jonny Bairstow’s golden summer continued with a brutal 90 in a 41-run victory over South Africa on Wednesday in the first match of their three-game series.

England posted a massive 234 for six in their 20 overs, helped by the small boundaries at the County Ground, as Moeen took 16 balls to reach 52 before he fell to South African seamer Lungi Ngidi who recorded career-best figures of 5-39.

South Africa kept up with the rate for most of their reply but could not muster the explosive finish to match England in the final four overs as they ended on 193 for eight.