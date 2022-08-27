England seamers have South Africa on the ropes in second Test

But that looks a long way off with England’s bowlers superb in exploiting the conditions, finding the right lines to continually test the technique of the South Africans, who have come into this series with question-marks over their top six.

The visitors resumed on their overnight 23 without loss and captain Dean Elgar was the first out for 11 when he was bowled by James Anderson with a superb delivery that crashed into off-stump.

In doing so, the England seamer became the joint highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers across all formats, drawing level with Australian Glen McGrath on 949 scalps.