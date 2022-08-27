    বাংলা

    England seamers have South Africa on the ropes in second Test

    England’s bowlers superb in exploiting the conditions, finding the right lines to continually test the technique of the Proteas batters

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2022, 12:58 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2022, 12:58 PM

    England's seamers have made steady inroads into South Africa's vulnerable top order after reducing the tourists to 88 for three in their second innings, still trailing the home side by 176 runs at lunch on day three of the second Test at Old Trafford.

    Keegan Petersen will resume in Saturday's afternoon session on 20 and Rassie van der Dussen, nursing an injured finger, has 14 as the pair attempt to keep England at bay and make their hosts bat again.

    But that looks a long way off with England’s bowlers superb in exploiting the conditions, finding the right lines to continually test the technique of the South Africans, who have come into this series with question-marks over their top six.

    The visitors resumed on their overnight 23 without loss and captain Dean Elgar was the first out for 11 when he was bowled by James Anderson with a superb delivery that crashed into off-stump.

    In doing so, the England seamer became the joint highest wicket-taker among fast bowlers across all formats, drawing level with Australian Glen McGrath on 949 scalps.

    Opener Sarel Erwee never looked comfortable at the crease but made his way to 25 before he edged Ollie Robinson to wicketkeeper Ben Foakes.

    Aiden Markram's wretched time with the bat continued when he was caught by second slip Zak Crawley off the bowling of Stuart Broad.

    Markram scored six having been bowled by Broad off a no-ball in the seamer's previous over. He could not take the life given.

    The wicket is helpful to the bowlers, taking spin and starting to keep low, adding to South Africa's woes as they fight for survival.

    England are seeking to level the three-match series after South Africa won the first Test at Lord’s by an innings and 12 runs.

