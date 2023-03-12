Kohli ends hundred drought in style, India in charge v Australia

Virat Kohli ended his agonising wait for a Test century with a painstaking 186 as India racked up 571 to claim a lead of 91 in the fourth and final Test against Australia on Sunday.

The hosts, who lead the series 2-1, strung together six 50-plus partnerships at the top to effectively put themselves in an unbeatable position heading into the final day of the contest.

Having conceded a handy first-innings lead, Australia finished day four on three for no loss.

The touring side sent nightwatchman Matt Kuhnemann to open with Travis Head after in-form opener Usman Khawaja hurt his knee while fielding.