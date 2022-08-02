Bangladesh lose by 10 runs as Zimbabwe claim first T20 series win against tourists

Batting first after winning the toss, Burl (54 off 28 balls) clubbed 34 runs in an over off Nasum Ahmed to help Zimbabwe to post 156 for 8 in the series-decider at the Harare Sporting Club on Tuesday.

In reply, Bangladesh failed to stitch up any meaningful partnership as Afif Hossain’s unbeaten 39 off 27 balls pushed them as far as 146 for eight.