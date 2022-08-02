Bangladesh lose by 10 runs as Zimbabwe claim first T20 series win against tourists

He returned to action after a back problem and will test his fitness in a four-day game for the England Lions against touring South Africa
Bangladesh paid heavily for subpar batting and bowling to fall 10 runs short in their chase of Zimbabwe’s 156 and surrender the T20 series to the hosts in Harare.
Zimbabwe delivered a gritty allround show as a Ryan Burl onslaught followed by some measured bowling gave the hosts their first T20 series win over the Tigers.
Batting first after winning the toss, Burl (54 off 28 balls) clubbed 34 runs in an over off Nasum Ahmed to help Zimbabwe to post 156 for 8 in the series-decider at the Harare Sporting Club on Tuesday.
In reply, Bangladesh failed to stitch up any meaningful partnership as Afif Hossain’s unbeaten 39 off 27 balls pushed them as far as 146 for eight.