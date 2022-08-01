South Africa defeat a 'line in the sand,' says England coach Mott

England's white-ball coach Matthew Mott said the Twenty20 series defeat by South Africa was a "line in the sand" after they ended the home summer without a limited-overs series win for the first time since 2013.

The 90-run loss in Southampton on Sunday, which gave South Africa a 2-1 win, came on the heels of back-to-back series defeats by India at home last month, raising concerns about England's form heading into this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.