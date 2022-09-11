    বাংলা

    Jansen takes career best 5-35 as S Africa bowl out England for 158

    Marco Jansen took a career best 5-35 as South Africa bowled England out in just 13 minutes on day four of the decisive third and final Test

    Reuters
    Published : 11 Sept 2022, 11:01 AM
    Updated : 11 Sept 2022, 11:01 AM

    Left-arm seamer Marco Jansen took a career best 5-35 as South Africa bowled England out for 158 just 13 minutes into day four of the decisive third and final Test at The Oval on Sunday.

    England lead the tourists by 40 runs ahead of South Africa's second innings, with 20 wickets falling in a little over three sessions after day one was washed out by rain and the second was cancelled as a mark of respect following the death of Queen Elizabeth.

    Both teams' first innings lasted exactly 36.2 overs as the seamers made hay on a helpful wicket, with a positive result either way now looking the likeliest outcome.

    The series is poised at 1-1 after both sides won by an innings inside three days in the first two games.

    RELATED STORIES
    England on top at Oval after skittling S Africa out for 118
    England on top at Oval
    Ollie Pope is on 38 and Joe Root on 23 as England look to seize control of what is essentially a three-day Test with the first day washed out
    Warner rested, injured Stoinis out of Australia's final match v NZ
    Warner, Stoinis out of final NZ game
    Warner has been rested while Stoinis picked up a side strain
    Robinson leads England charge in third test at The Oval
    Robinson leads England charge in third Test
    Play resumes at The Oval after the first was washed out and the second cancelled following the death of the queen
    India's Kohli surprised himself with drought-ending T20 hundred
    Kohli surprised himself with drought-ending T20 hundred
    Kohli's unbeaten 122 in Thursday's Asia Cup match was his first international century since his 70th in a Test match in November 2019

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher