    বাংলা

    England's Root keen to see 'Bazball' succeed abroad

    Casting aside caution and taking the game to the bowlers in an approach, England have chased down intimidating targets

    Reuters
    Published : 28 Sept 2022, 12:31 PM
    Updated : 28 Sept 2022, 12:31 PM

    England's aggressive approach to Test cricket under skipper Ben Stokes and head coach Brendon McCullum has paid rich dividends at home and batsman Joe Root is keen to see how it fares abroad in different conditions.

    Casting aside caution and taking the game to the bowlers in an approach that has been dubbed ‘Bazball’, England have chased down intimidating targets with fearless batting to win six of their last seven Tests, all on home soil.

    They next visit Pakistan for a three-Test series in December followed by two Tests in New Zealand in February and Root told Sky Sports he hoped England would go from strength to strength with their attacking brand of cricket.

    "The challenge for us now is to keep going for it, keep trying to explore new areas in the format and see how far we can take it," he said.

    "You feel like you can win games from anywhere when you're playing like this. I think that's the most exciting thing and makes us such a dangerous team to play against.

    "It would be really exciting to try and do it in different conditions and see where we go this winter, where we go abroad onto different surfaces in different parts of the world."

    Root was replaced by Stokes as Test captain but he still wants to help mentor the younger players in the side.

    "I'm really excited just to get my teeth into trying to score as many runs as I can for Ben and the team and see where we can get to as a side," he added.

    "As an experienced player in the team I've still got a role in leading in a different capacity, helping with some of the younger batters and younger guys and hopefully that will benefit us as well."

    RELATED STORIES
    Green retained in Australia squad for Windies warmups
    Australia retain Green for Windies warmups
    World Cup squad members Kane Richardson and Ashton Agar are being rested
    Bangladesh sweep T20 series 2-0 against UAE
    Tigers sweep UAE series
    Rizwan and Hameed put up a good fight but the Tigers secure the win with a balanced show
    Bangladesh pacer Al-Amin Hossain gets bail in domestic violence case
    Pacer Al-Amin gets bail in domestic violence case
    His wife, Israt Jahan, filed a complaint with a court on Sept 7, accusing the cricketer of inflicting physical violence on her
    MCC puts onus on batter after war of words over Dean 'Mankad' dismissal
    MCC puts onus on batter after war of words over ‘Mankad’ dismissal
    India bowler Deepti Sharma ran out England's Dean for the final wicket in a one-dayer at Lord's after the non-facing batter had stepped out of her crease

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher