England's Root keen to see 'Bazball' succeed abroad

They next visit Pakistan for a three-Test series in December followed by two Tests in New Zealand in February and Root told Sky Sports he hoped England would go from strength to strength with their attacking brand of cricket.

"The challenge for us now is to keep going for it, keep trying to explore new areas in the format and see how far we can take it," he said.

"You feel like you can win games from anywhere when you're playing like this. I think that's the most exciting thing and makes us such a dangerous team to play against.

"It would be really exciting to try and do it in different conditions and see where we go this winter, where we go abroad onto different surfaces in different parts of the world."

Root was replaced by Stokes as Test captain but he still wants to help mentor the younger players in the side.