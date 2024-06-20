Home +
Sport +
World +
Business & Economy +
Features +
Others +

June 20, 2024

বাংলা
Home
Sport
World
Business &
Economy
Features
Others

South Africa triumphs over US in T20 World Cup Super 8

Kagiso Rabada's pivotal performance ensures South Africa's triumph

S Africa sink spirited US in Super 8
South Africa vs United States - T20 World Cup Super 8 match at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua.

Reuters

Published : 20 Jun 2024, 01:55 AM

Updated : 20 Jun 2024, 01:55 AM

Related Stories
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
T20 World Cup 2024 Fixtures
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 Points Table
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squads
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 squads
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Taskin on T20 World Cup squad despite injury concerns
Read More
Floods worsen, landslides turn deadly
Floods worsen, landslides turn deadly
Germany reach Euro knockouts
Germany reach Euro knockouts
Sunak's Conservatives set for heavy defeat: polls
Sunak's Conservatives set for heavy defeat: polls
Carry 2 used phones free, pay up to Tk 25,000 for new ones
Carry 2 used phones free, pay up to Tk 25,000 for new ones
Read More
Opinion

Hasina Rahman

Environment in peril: Act now
Environment in peril: Act now

Tasneem Hossain

Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?
Laughter is the best medicine. Is it?

Mahmudur R Manna

Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry
Balancing act: The journey of Bangladesh's IT industry

Peter Apps

Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Is China stockpiling oil and other resources in case of future war?
Read More