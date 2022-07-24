July 24 2022

    Sohan urges team to reunite after being handed captaincy for Zimbabwe T20s

    The T20 captain for the Zimbabwe series wants the team to play fearlessly for a positive outcome

    Published : 24 July 2022, 1:4 PM
    Updated : 24 July 2022, 1:4 PM

    Bangladesh’s T20 captain for the Zimbabwe tour, Nurul Hasan Sohan, wants his teammates to celebrate one another’s successes and develop camaraderie in lifting the spirits of the Tigers.

    The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman says he has noticed positive changes in the team’s chemistry recently and is keen to build on it.

    Speaking publicly for the first time since being handed the captaincy on Friday, Sohan said: “Whenever I’ve led a team in domestic cricket, I always focused on playing as a team. I want the same to happen in Zimbabwe and maintaining that environment within the team is the main focus.”

    “Not everyone can perform all the time… so we need to enjoy each other’s successes. I believe that, and playing as a team, are crucial.”

    Bangladesh have suffered a string of failures in the shortest format. A lacklustre show at the showcase event in Dubai last year was followed by one win in eight T20s over three series.

    “We're lagging behind in Tests and T20Is compared to ODIs. So improvement is a top priority… I think the process is more important than the outcome. We’ll try to focus on that.”

    Bangladesh have been unable to configure a batting line-up that suits the 20-over games. Sohan thinks proper batting might be a gamechanger for their T20 performance.

    “I think playing fearlessly is very important. Sometimes thinking too much about results derails the process, so I’m not really focusing on the outcome. Playing without fear boosts the possibility of achieving something positive.”

    “When you aren't afraid, many options will emerge. When you're afraid, things tend to take a negative turn.”

    Sohan says he prefers being aggressive on the field, but wants the players to stick to the approach they are comfortable with.

    “Everyone is different. I simply want everyone to give their 100 percent… If we can commit to doing that, we’ll definitely produce something good.”

    Sohan will captain the team for the first time on Jul 30 at the Harare Sports Club.

