Sohan urges team to reunite after being handed captaincy for Zimbabwe T20s

Bangladesh’s T20 captain for the Zimbabwe tour, Nurul Hasan Sohan, wants his teammates to celebrate one another’s successes and develop camaraderie in lifting the spirits of the Tigers.

The 28-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman says he has noticed positive changes in the team’s chemistry recently and is keen to build on it.

Speaking publicly for the first time since being handed the captaincy on Friday, Sohan said: “Whenever I’ve led a team in domestic cricket, I always focused on playing as a team. I want the same to happen in Zimbabwe and maintaining that environment within the team is the main focus.”

“Not everyone can perform all the time… so we need to enjoy each other’s successes. I believe that, and playing as a team, are crucial.”