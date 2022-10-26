    বাংলা

    England suffer shock Ireland defeat as rain ends T20 clash

    Chasing 158 for victory, England were 105 for five midway through the 15th before rain intervened

    England suffered a shock loss to Ireland at the T20 World Cup on Wednesday as rain forced an early finish with the English five runs behind the par score.

    England were 105 for five midway through the 15th over chasing 158 for victory, with Moeen Ali 24 not out and Liam Livingstone on one at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

    With rain also having delayed the start, the match was unable to resume after about 15 minutes of interruption, leaving Ireland with an unlikely victory and putting England's T20 World Cup in some jeopardy.

    Ireland produced a disciplined bowling performance to restrict England's big hitters and claim another prime scalp having already beaten West Indies.

    It is only the second T20 match played between the sides -- the first having been washed out at the 2010 World Cup in the West Indies.

    England's task only grows as they face champions Australia at the MCG on Friday.

