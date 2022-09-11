Australia sweep ODI series against NZ in Finch farewell

Australia beat New Zealand by 25 runs in the third one-day international on Sunday to complete a 3-0 series sweep and give captain Aaron Finch a winning farewell in his final 50-overs appearance.

Steve Smith made 105, his 12th ODI century, to help Australia overcome a sluggish start and post a competitive 267-5 on a slow track in Cairns.

New Zealand managed 242 in reply before being all out in 49.5 overs.

"It's been a fun ride, like I said yesterday. I've loved every bit of it," Finch, who will continue to lead Australia in Twenty20 games, said.

"Sitting around having a beer with your mates in the change room after you win a game or a series is the thing that I miss the most but we'll definitely enjoy tonight."