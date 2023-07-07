    বাংলা

    De Leede ton guides Netherlands to World Cup qualification

    Netherlands will appear at a fifth World Cup and their first since 2011

    Reuters
    Published : 7 July 2023, 04:33 AM
    Updated : 7 July 2023, 04:33 AM

    Bas de Leede struck a superb 123 as Netherlands sealed qualification for the 50-over Cricket World Cup in India with a four-wicket victory over Scotland on Thursday in their final fixture at the preliminary tournament played in Zimbabwe.

    Netherlands needed to chase down their victory target of 278 in 44 overs to not only win the game but also leap-frog Scotland into second place in the table on net run rate.

    It was a feat they achieved in 42.5 overs to join Sri Lanka as the second qualifiers from the preliminary tournament.

    Netherlands will appear at a fifth World Cup and their first since 2011. This year’s global finals will be staged from Oct 5-Nov 19.

    "We had a look at the targets, where we wanted to be at the halfway point," De Leede said at the post-match presentation.

    "The rate was 10 to 11 runs per over, so we had to go into T20 mode and try and score as many runs as we could and see where it would take us.

    "It's amazing, I can't describe the feeling, it's going to be one big party tonight!"

    Netherlands elected to field and restricted Scotland to 277 for nine in their 50 overs on a good batting wicket. In-form Brandon McMullen smashed 106 for the Scots, his second century of the qualifiers, while De Leede took 5-52.

    The Dutch were up with the rate for most of their innings, knowing they had only 44 overs to achieve their target, and a burst from De Leede sealed the win to cap a fine individual performance.

    It was his first One-Day International century as he finished with 123 from 92 balls, run out with his team two runs short of their target.

    "I'm honestly buzzing right down, just sitting with the boys, I'm shaking," Netherlands seamer Logan van Beek said. "We have tried to build a culture, each one of us brought our own spirit.

    "We overcame all obstacles, no-one gave us a shot, but now we're going to the World Cup. All hail Bas de Leede."

    RELATED STORIES
    Teary-eyed Tamim brings curtain down on glittering international career
    Tamim Iqbal retires from international cricket
    Bangladesh's ODI captain and highest run-getter makes the shock announcement at a media briefing in Chattogram. The BCB has yet to name his successor
    Wilting West Indies fail to qualify for World Cup for first time
    West Indies fail to qualify for WC for first time
    The two-time champions concede a comprehensive seven-wicket loss to Scotland in their Super Six clash at the qualification tournament
    A general view of the trophy of the upcoming ICC Men's Cricket World Cup at a press conference in Mumbai, India, June 27, 2023. REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
    World Cup to begin Oct 5
    The fixtures are revealed by the International Cricket Council during an event in Mumbai
    The International Cricket Council (ICC) logo at the ICC headquarters in Dubai, October 31, 2010.
    ICC leaders in Pakistan to secure World Cup participation
    India have declined to tour Pakistan for September's Asia Cup and want the entire tournament be held in a neutral country

    Opinion

    Is Germany the new defining military power in Europe?
    Peter Apps
    Is oil market’s glass half full or half empty?
    John Kemp
    Help stop drug abuse and illicit trafficking
    Tasneem Hossain
    Indian prime ministers in Washington … Nehru to Modi
    Syed Badrul Ahsan