De Leede ton guides Netherlands to World Cup qualification

Netherlands will appear at a fifth World Cup and their first since 2011. This year’s global finals will be staged from Oct 5-Nov 19.

"We had a look at the targets, where we wanted to be at the halfway point," De Leede said at the post-match presentation.

"The rate was 10 to 11 runs per over, so we had to go into T20 mode and try and score as many runs as we could and see where it would take us.

"It's amazing, I can't describe the feeling, it's going to be one big party tonight!"

Netherlands elected to field and restricted Scotland to 277 for nine in their 50 overs on a good batting wicket. In-form Brandon McMullen smashed 106 for the Scots, his second century of the qualifiers, while De Leede took 5-52.

The Dutch were up with the rate for most of their innings, knowing they had only 44 overs to achieve their target, and a burst from De Leede sealed the win to cap a fine individual performance.