    বাংলা

    Punjab's injured Bairstow ruled out of IPL, Short named as replacement

    He was forced to undergo surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle after a freak injury suffered on the golf course in September

    Reuters
    Published : 25 March 2023, 01:34 PM
    Updated : 25 March 2023, 01:34 PM

    England batsman Jonny Bairstow will miss the Indian Premier League (IPL) season after failing to recover from surgery in time for the two-month tournament, his team Punjab Kings said on Saturday.

    Bairstow was forced to undergo surgery on a broken leg and dislocated ankle after a freak injury suffered on the golf course in September which ruled the 33-year-old out of the Twenty20 World Cup where England won the title.

    "We regret to inform you that Jonny Bairstow will not be a part of the IPL this season because of his injury. We wish him the best and look forward to seeing him next season," the team said in a statement.

    Uncapped Australian batsman Matthew Short, who was named player of the tournament in the Big Bash League last season, has been named as a replacement. The opening batsman scored 458 runs for the Adelaide Strikers.

    The IPL begins on March 31.

    RELATED STORIES
    England's Ben Stokes in action during the second Test against New Zealand at Trent Bridge, Nottingham, Britain on June 12, 2022.
    Stokes will be sweet for Ashes: McCullum
    McCullum said the allrounder had built a career on peaking in big moments
    Cricket - Friendly Match - Sussex v New Zealanders - The 1st Central County Ground, Hove, Britain - May 21, 2022 New Zealanders' Michael Bracewell reacts Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
    Bracewell joins IPL, Ravindra brought into NZ squad
    Bracewell joins Royal Challengers Bangalore to replace Will Jacks
    A general view of the Bank of England (BoE) building in London, Britain, August 4, 2022.
    Inflation shock puts BoE on course to raise rates again
    Pay growth is still running far above its historical average and shortages of workers remain acute which threatens to keep inflationary heat in UK's labour market
    Asia Cup - India v Sri Lanka - Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - September 6, 2022 India's Rohit Sharma celebrates reaching his half century REUTERS/Christopher Pike
    Rohit wants India's IPL players to manage workload ahead of World Cup
    Rohit acknowledged that IPL sides will look to field their best team in every match

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain