England must put the brakes on big-hitting West Indies: Buttler

England must find a way to restrict the big hitters in the West Indies team after the hosts smashed 14 sixes en route to a four-wicket win in the opening Twenty20 International in Barbados on Tuesday, captain Jos Buttler said.

West Indies chased down the tourists' 171 with 11 balls to spare in the rain-delayed match, with their top three batters combining for nine sixes - three more than the entire England side.

"The wicket definitely got harder, and the West Indies adapted.

"You've got to find ways to get it out the arc, try and find ways to take wickets as well, be aggressive and be committed. It's a great test for us and we'll find out lots over the next few games."