    বাংলা

    England must put the brakes on big-hitting West Indies: Buttler

    The hosts smashed 14 sixes en route to a four-wicket win in the opening Twenty20 International in Barbados on Tuesday

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Dec 2023, 04:09 PM
    Updated : 13 Dec 2023, 04:09 PM

    England must find a way to restrict the big hitters in the West Indies team after the hosts smashed 14 sixes en route to a four-wicket win in the opening Twenty20 International in Barbados on Tuesday, captain Jos Buttler said.

    West Indies chased down the tourists' 171 with 11 balls to spare in the rain-delayed match, with their top three batters combining for nine sixes - three more than the entire England side.

    "The wicket definitely got harder, and the West Indies adapted.

    "You've got to find ways to get it out the arc, try and find ways to take wickets as well, be aggressive and be committed. It's a great test for us and we'll find out lots over the next few games."

    The teams play the second of five T20s later on Thursday.

    The hosts won the preceding One Day International series 2-1.

    "The wicket definitely got harder, and the West Indies adapted.

    "You've got to find ways to get it out the arc, try and find ways to take wickets as well, be aggressive and be committed. It's a great test for us and we'll find out lots over the next few games."

    The teams play the second of five T20s later on Thursday.

    The hosts won the preceding One Day International series 2-1.

    RELATED STORIES
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Pakistan - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India – Nov 11, 2023 England's Jos Buttler in action REUTERS/Andrew Boyers/File photo
    Curran, Buttler back in form as England beat Windies
    Set a target of 203 for victory in North Sound, Antigua, England romped home in less than 33 overs to set up a series finale in Barbados
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - South Africa v Afghanistan - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad, India – Nov 10, 2023 The Afghanistan players line up before the match
    India to host Afghanistan for T20 series
    Afghanistan were once considered World Cup minnows, having won just one game in their two previous campaigns
    ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Pakistan - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 11, 2023 England's Jos Buttler walks after losing his wicket REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
    England’s poor WC doesn’t mean ‘huge clear-out’: Buttler
    England ended their World Cup run on seventh and secured a spot in the 2025 Champions Trophy in Pakistan
    Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - England v Afghanistan - Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi, India - Oct 15, 2023 England's Jos Buttler walks after losing his wicket, bowled out by Afghanistan's Naveen-Ul-Haq
    Buttler demands England show character after huge Afghanistan setback
    The skipper conceded the England brain trust had misread the pitch and the conditions, retaining an extra seamer after seeing India beat Afghanistan

    Opinion

    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024
    Why a murder plot will not turn the US away from India
    Accelerating change in ensuring sanitation in Bangladesh
    Jannat Adib Chowdhury