Karthik says enjoying finisher's role after India win v Windies

Indian spinners then restricted West Indies to 122-8 to put the visitors 1-0 up in the five-match series.

"I have been enjoying it a lot," veteran middle-order batsman Karthik said of his role after collecting the man-of-the-match award.

"It is a very interesting role. It is not something that you can be very consistent with but on some days, you can make an impact on the team.

"You need the backing of the captain and coach and I have got that in abundance."

There was a seven-year period from 2010 to 2017 when Karthik did not play a single T20 match for India but his recent form strengthens his case for selection for this year's T20 World Cup in Australia.

Karthik, who played India's maiden T20 match in 2006, said he knew very well what entailed the finisher's role.

"Assessing of the wicket is important," he said.