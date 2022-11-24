    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 20 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,469 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,431

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 24 Nov 2022, 10:30 AM
    Updated : 24 Nov 2022, 10:30 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 20 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,469.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,431 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

    As many as 3,067 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.65 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 10 infections.

    Another 177 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,985,330.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.49 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 639.65 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.62 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Epidemic prevention workers in protective suits guard the entrance to an office building in the Central Business District (CBD) as outbreaks of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continue in Beijing, China, Nov 23, 2022.
    China COVID infections hit record
    Cities across the country are imposing localised lockdowns and other curbs, darkening the outlook for the world's second-largest economy
    Syringes ready to be administered to residents who are over 50 years old and immunocompromised and are eligible to receive their second booster shots of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccines are seen in Waterford, Michigan, US, Apr 8, 2022.
    Updated COVID boosters offer better protection than original: US study
    Vaccine effectiveness dropped to a range of 28%-31% when the boosters were given just two to three months after previous vaccination
    Many visitors remove their facemasks after entering Amar Ekushey Book Fair in Dhaka on Monday, Mar 29, 2021 the day when Bangladesh reported a record rise in coronavirus cases. Photo: Mahmud Zaman Ovi
    Daily virus count: 33 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,036,449 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,431
    NIH National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Anthony Fauci joins White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre for the daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, US November 22, 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst
    Get COVID shot, Fauci tells Americans in final brief
    He uses his final press briefing to strongly encourage Americans to get COVID vaccines and booster shots

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher