Pandemic lockdowns linked to decline in US twin births: study

Reduced access to infertility treatments early in the pandemic may have contributed to a drop in twin births, data from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggest.

The number of twin births fell 7% between 2019 and 2020 - from 120,291 to 112,437 - compared to an average 2%-per-year decline from 2014 to 2019, researchers reported on Wednesday in the CDC's National Vital Statistics Reports, based on data from 50 states and the District of Columbia.

The twin birth rate dropped 3% between 2019 and 2020, from 32.1 to 31.1 per 1,000 births, versus an average annual decline of 1% from 2014-2019, the researchers said.