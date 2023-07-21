    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 32 new COVID cases, one death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,043,913 as the death toll rises to 29,467

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 21 July 2023, 11:03 AM
    Updated : 21 July 2023, 11:03 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,043,913.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,467 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

    As many as 743 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.31 percent.

    Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 19.

    Another 96 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,010,815.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.38 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 109 new COVID cases, one death in a day
    Daily virus count: 109 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,043,881 as the death toll rises to 29,466
    Bangladesh reports 80 new COVID cases, one death in a day
    Daily virus count: 80 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,043,657 as the death toll rises to 29,465
    Bangladesh reports 36 new COVID cases, one death in a day
    Daily virus count: 36 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,043,485 as the death toll rises to 29,464
    Bangladesh reports 66 COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 66 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,043,288 as the death toll climbs to 29,463

    Opinion

    India's coal mining bet stumbles as banks weigh rising risks
    Roli Srivastava
    Apollo-11: a shining moment in history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Germany’s China policy makes life easier for its companies
    Yawen Chen
    NATO dodges bullet on Sweden, identifies new divisions
    Peter Apps