Bangladesh reports 32 new COVID cases, one death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,043,913.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,467 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

As many as 743 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.31 percent.

Dhaka logged the most cases among the eight divisions with 19.