    বাংলা

    WHO revises COVID-19 vaccine recommendations for omicron-era

    The WHO said in September last year that the end of the pandemic was "in sight"

    Reuters
    Published : 28 March 2023, 03:24 PM
    Updated : 28 March 2023, 03:24 PM

    The World Health Organisation has tailored its COVID-19 vaccination recommendations for a new phase of the pandemic, suggesting that healthy children and adolescents may not necessarily need a shot but older, high-risk groups should get a booster between 6 to 12 months after their last vaccine.

    The UN agency said the aim was to focus efforts on vaccinating those facing the greatest threat of severe disease and death from COVID-19, considering the high-level population immunity worldwide due to widespread infection and vaccination.

    The health agency defined high-risk populations as older adults, as well as younger people with other significant risk factors. For this group, the agency recommends an additional shot of the vaccine either 6 or 12 months after the latest dose, based on factors such as age and immunocompromising conditions.

    Meanwhile, it said healthy children and adolescents were "low priority" for COVID-19 vaccination, and urged countries to consider factors like disease burden before recommending vaccination of this group. It said the COVID-19 vaccines and boosters were safe for all ages, but the recommendations took into account other factors like cost-effectiveness.

    The WHO said in September last year that the end of the pandemic was "in sight". In a briefing on Tuesday, the agency said its latest advice reflected the current disease picture and global immunity levels, but should not be seen as long-term guidance over whether annual boosters would be needed.

    The recommendations come as countries take differing approaches. Some high-income countries like the United Kingdom and Canada are already offering those at high-risk COVID-19 boosters this spring, six months after their last dose.

    "The revised roadmap re-emphasises the importance of vaccinating those still at-risk of severe disease," said Hanna Nohynek, chair of the WHO's Strategic Group of Experts on immunisation, which made the recommendations.

    The committee also called for urgent efforts to catch up. on routine vaccinations missed during the pandemic and warned of a rise in vaccine-preventable diseases like measles.

    For COVID, it said that vaccines beyond the initial two shots and a booster were no longer routinely recommended for those at "medium risk" as benefits were marginal.

    RELATED STORIES
    Syringes filled with the Pfizer BioTech coronavirus disease vaccine are seen at Sparrow Laboratories Drive-Thru Services in Lansing, Michigan, US, Dec 27, 2021.
    US FDA expands authorisation of Pfizer bivalent COVID shots in kids
    The amended authorisation is for children six months through four years of age who have completed their initial three-dose vaccination with Pfizer's original shot
    US President Joe Biden eats a cherry as he tours King Orchards with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Central Lake, Michigan, US, July 3, 2021.
    Biden wants $886 billion defence budget with eyes on future wars
    Congress and the administration both have an eye on a possibly prolonged war in Ukraine and potential future conflicts with Russia and China.
    US President Joe Biden eats a cherry as he tours King Orchards with Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer in Central Lake, Michigan, US, July 3, 2021.
    Michigan man arrested after alleged threats against governor, Biden
    Agents, after receiving an online tip this week from YouTube owner Google, uncovered threats posted on YouTube, which also included threats to members of the LGBTQ community and FBI agents
    A view shows a snow-covered road, in Boulder, Colorado, US, February 23, 2023, in this still image taken from a video obtained from social media.
    US winter storm kills firefighter, knocks out power
    A volunteer firefighter was killed in suburban Grand Rapids, Michigan, after coming in contact with a live power line knocked downed by ice

    Opinion

    The world of Buddhadeva Bose
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    Celebrating the splendour of the surrounding
    Takir Hossain
    Bank rescue buys stability at a high price
    John Foley
    Equity for equality
    Tasneem Hossain