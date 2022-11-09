    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 62 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,035,992 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,426

    News Desk
    Published : 9 Nov 2022, 10:38 AM
    Updated : 9 Nov 2022, 10:38 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 62 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,035,992.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,426 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

    As many as 3,740 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.66 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 52 infections.

    Another 133 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,983,132.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.40 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 633.47 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.60 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 48 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 48 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,035,930 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,426
    Passengers wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk at a subway station in Hong Kong, China Dec 1, 2021.
    China's COVID epicentre shifts to Guangzhou
      The global manufacturing hub is becoming the country’s latest COVID-19 epicentre and testing the city's ability to avoid a Shanghai-style lockdown
    Bangladesh reports 54 new COVID cases in a day, death toll unchanged
    Daily count: 54 new COVID cases, no deaths
    Dhaka records the highest number of cases among the eight divisions
    Bangladesh reports 46 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    46 new COVID cases, 1 death
    Dhaka records the highest number of cases among the eight divisions

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher