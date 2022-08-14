    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 226 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,008,870 as the death toll rises to 29,313

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 14 August 2022, 11:45 AM
    Updated : 14 August 2022, 11:45 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 226 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,008,870.

    The death toll from the disease climbed by one in 24 hours to 29,313, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 5,226 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 4.32 percent.

    Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 177 infections.

    Another 479 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,951,322.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.14 percent and the mortality rate at 1.46 percent.

    Globally, over 589.87 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.43 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh records 144 virus cases, no deaths in a day
    144 new virus cases, no deaths
    The overall tally of infections rises to 2,008,644
    Bangladesh reports 218 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 218 cases, 2 deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,008,500 as the death toll rises to 29,312
    Parts of China's Hainan extend COVID lockdown, Lhasa in Tibet tightens curbs
    Parts of China's Hainan extend COVID lockdown
    Lhasa in Tibet also tightens restrictions among the latest curbs to contain COVID clusters in the country
    Bangladesh reports 214 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 214 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,008,282 as the death toll rises to 29,310

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher