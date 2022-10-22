    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 124 COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,034,002 as the death toll stays at 29,412

    News Desk
    Published : 22 Oct 2022, 10:50 AM
    Updated : 22 Oct 2022, 10:50 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 124 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,034,002.

    The death toll from the disease climbed by one to 29,412 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Saturday.

    As many as 2,259 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.49 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 75 infections.

    Another 499 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,977,472.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.22 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 627.29 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.57 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher