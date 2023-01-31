China says COVID situation at 'low level' after holiday

China said on Monday that the COVID-19 situation in the country was at a "low level", and that fever clinic visits due to the coronavirus during the Lunar New Year dropped about 40% from before the week-long holiday.

"The overall epidemic situation in the country has entered a low level, and the epidemic situation in various places has maintained a steady downward trend," National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng told a media briefing on Monday .

Travel domestically as well as in and out of China during the holiday period rose sharply as millions boarded planes, trains, buses and highways after Beijing abruptly dismantled an almost three-year zero-COVID policy in early December.

Passenger trips during the annual travel rush period reached 892 million between Jan 7 and Jan 29, up 56% from 2022, a transport ministry official told reporters, but down 46.9% from the same period in 2019.