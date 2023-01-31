    বাংলা

    China says COVID situation at 'low level' after holiday

    Critically ill COVID cases in China fell 72% from a peak early this month while daily deaths among COVID patients in hospitals dropped 79% from their peak, CDC said

    Reuters
    Published : 31 Jan 2023, 06:49 AM
    Updated : 31 Jan 2023, 06:49 AM

    China said on Monday that the COVID-19 situation in the country was at a "low level", and that fever clinic visits due to the coronavirus during the Lunar New Year dropped about 40% from before the week-long holiday.

    "The overall epidemic situation in the country has entered a low level, and the epidemic situation in various places has maintained a steady downward trend," National Health Commission spokesperson Mi Feng told a media briefing on Monday .

    Travel domestically as well as in and out of China during the holiday period rose sharply as millions boarded planes, trains, buses and highways after Beijing abruptly dismantled an almost three-year zero-COVID policy in early December.

    Passenger trips during the annual travel rush period reached 892 million between Jan 7 and Jan 29, up 56% from 2022, a transport ministry official told reporters, but down 46.9% from the same period in 2019.

    China's sudden relaxation of COVID restrictions was followed by a wave of infections across its 1.4 billion population. A prominent government scientist said on Jan 21 that 80% of people had already been infected - making remote the possibility of a big rebound in cases in the coming months.

    Some experts had warned that Lunar New Year travel, known before the pandemic as the world's largest migration of people, would trigger a wave of infections in rural areas less equipped to deal with them.

    Last week, however, the China Center for Disease Control and Prevention said there was no significant rebound in cases during the holiday, the number of severe COVID cases and deaths had dropped, and no new mutant strains had been identified.

    The CDC also said last week critically ill COVID cases in China fell 72% from a peak early this month while daily deaths among COVID patients in hospitals dropped 79% from their peak.

    Some global experts have said China's reported data on COVID-related deaths may vastly undercount the actual total because it excludes those who die at home, while some doctors have said they were discouraged from citing COVID as a cause of death.

    RELATED STORIES
    A woman rides on an escalator past a person wearing a mask to avoid contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a shopping mall in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 30, 2023.
    WHO maintains highest alert over COVID, but sees hope ahead
    The pandemic is likely in a ‘transition point’ that continues to need careful management to ‘mitigate the potential negative consequences’, the agency adds
    Bangladesh reports 11 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 11 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,543 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,442
    Women ride on an escalator past a couple wearing masks to avoid contracting the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at a shopping mall in Seoul, South Korea, Jan 30, 2023.
    S Korea drops indoor anti-COVID mask mandate
    Many citizens said they will still wear masks as the pandemic is not fully over
    Bangladesh reports 16 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Daily virus count: 16 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,532 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,442

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher