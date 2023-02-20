Infected in the first wave, they navigated long COVID without a roadmap

She has since been diagnosed with long COVID and can no longer work.

"It just feels like a constant punch in the face," said Grondin.

Scientists are still working out why some people infected with COVID develop long-term symptoms, but syndromes like this are not new. Other infections such as Lyme disease can result in long-term symptoms, many of which overlap with long COVID.

Leading theories of the root causes of long COVID include the virus or viral proteins remaining in the tissues of some individuals; the infection causing an autoimmune response; or the virus reactivating latent viruses, leading to inflammation that damages tissue.

Kate Porter, 38, of Beverly, Massachusetts, a project manager for a financial services company, believes she was infected on a flight back from Florida in late March of 2020.

She had daily fevers for seven months, muscle weakness, shortness of breath, and excruciating nerve pain.

"I don't think people realize how brutal physically everything was," she said. In one of her darker moments, Porter recalled, "I cried on the floor begging for something to take me peacefully. I've never been like that."

Frustrated by the lack of answers from a list of 10 specialists she has seen, Porter has explored alternative medicine. "It has opened me up to other remedies," she said.

Although her health is much improved now, she still suffers from near daily migraines and neck pain she fears may never go away.

Genie Stevens, 65, a director of climate education, got infected while traveling from her home in Santa Fe to Cape Cod in late March 2020 to visit her mother, and never left. "It completely upended my life," she said.

She went to an emergency department seeking tests and was told there were none - the typical answer in the spring of 2020, when scientists were scrambling to understand the nature of the virus and tests were being rationed. She was sent home to manage on her own.

A lifelong practitioner of meditation, Stevens took solace there, finding it eased her symptoms.

Confined to her bed that spring, she focused on an ancient crabapple tree outside her room. "I watched every bud unfurl."

Although largely recovered, Stevens still has flare-ups of brain fog, exhaustion and high-pitched ringing in her ears when she pushes too hard. "This is the astoundingly maddening part of the illness. I feel totally fine, and then bam."