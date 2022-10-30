    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 115 new COVID cases, 4 deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,035,152 as the death toll hits 29,423

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 30 Oct 2022, 10:19 AM
    Updated : 30 Oct 2022, 10:19 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 115 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,035,152.

    The death toll from the disease rose by four to 29,423 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Sunday.

    As many as 4,054 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.84 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 92 infections.

    Another 361 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,980,509.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.32 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 630.09 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.58 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tubes containing coronavirus samples are seen at the Mugda Medical College Hospital in Dhaka on Wednesday. Photo: Kazi Salahuddin Razu
    Daily virus count: 69 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,035,037 as the death toll stays at 29,419
    A logo of China's vaccine specialist CanSino Biologics Inc is pictured on the company's headquarters in Tianjin, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), China Aug 17, 2020.
    China rolls out first inhalable COVID vaccine
    The country has relied on domestically produced, inactivated shots for vaccination. The inhalable vaccine is an aerosol version of an inactive shot
    Bangladesh logs 102 virus cases, 1 death in a day
    102 virus cases, 1 death in a day
    The overall tally of infections rises to 2,034,968 and the death toll from the disease increases to 29,418
    Bangladesh reports 137 COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 137 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,034,866 as the death toll stays at 29,417

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher