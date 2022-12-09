    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 30 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,036,760 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,436

    Bangladesh has recorded 30 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,760.

    The death toll from the disease stays unchanged at 29,436 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

    As many as 2,633 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.14 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 29 infections.

    Another 75 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,986,395.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.53 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 648.01 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.64 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

