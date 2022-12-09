Bangladesh reports 30 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 30 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,760.

The death toll from the disease stays unchanged at 29,436 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

As many as 2,633 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 1.14 percent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 29 infections.