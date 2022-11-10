    বাংলা

    UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID booster targeting omicron BA.4/5

    Omicron sub-variants BA.4/5 dominated the summer and are still behind the majority of infections globally, but newer omicron sub-variants are gaining ground

    Reuters
    Published : 10 Nov 2022, 05:42 AM
    Updated : 10 Nov 2022, 05:42 AM

    Britain's health regulator on Wednesday approved the country's first two-pronged COVID-19 booster targeting the omicron BA.4 and BA.5 sub-variants and the original coronavirus strain.

    • MHRA approves booster for people 12 and older

    • Says shot met safety and effectiveness standards

    • First 'bivalent' shot in country tailored to BA.4/5

    • Separately approves Novavax shot as booster

    The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) said the vaccine from Pfizer and partner BioNTech was approved for use as a booster in people 12 years and older after it was found to meet safety, quality and effectiveness standards.

    Britain had already approved so-called bivalent vaccines targeting the omicron BA.1 sub-variant from Pfizer-BioNTech and rival Moderna, but now has added a first against BA.4/5 in its arsenal with the latest authorisation.

    The regulator on Wednesday also approved Novavax's NVAX.O COVID-19 shot as a booster for adults.

    "All approved COVID booster vaccines help to improve the protection obtained from earlier doses of the vaccine and help give longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19," the MHRA said.

    The UK has recorded more than 23 million COVID-19 infections and over 190,000 deaths, the seventh-highest globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with about 150 million vaccine doses having been given by early September for a population of around 67 million.

    Omicron sub-variants BA.4/5 dominated the summer and are still behind the majority of infections globally, but newer omicron sub-variants are gaining ground, with hundreds of them being tracked by scientists, WHO officials said last month.

    While existing COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide good protection against hospitalisation and death, vaccine effectiveness has taken a hit as the coronavirus, which originally emerged in China in December 2019, has evolved.

    Warnings over a possible "twindemic" of COVID-19 and flu have also been issued by UK officials after the end of restrictions meant increased social contact.

    Pfizer and BioNTech last week said their shot tailored to BA.4/5 produced a strong antibody response in older adults than the original shot after one month, and in October said it generated a strong immune response.

    Healthcare regulators for the European Union, the United States and Canada had already approved the retooled Pfizer-BioNTech shot last month.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 62 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 62 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,035,992 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,426
    Bangladesh reports 48 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 48 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,035,930 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,426
    Passengers wearing masks to prevent the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), walk at a subway station in Hong Kong, China Dec 1, 2021.
    China's COVID epicentre shifts to Guangzhou
      The global manufacturing hub is becoming the country’s latest COVID-19 epicentre and testing the city's ability to avoid a Shanghai-style lockdown
    Bangladesh reports 54 new COVID cases in a day, death toll unchanged
    Daily count: 54 new COVID cases, no deaths
    Dhaka records the highest number of cases among the eight divisions

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher