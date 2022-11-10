UK approves Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID booster targeting omicron BA.4/5

The regulator on Wednesday also approved Novavax's NVAX.O COVID-19 shot as a booster for adults.

"All approved COVID booster vaccines help to improve the protection obtained from earlier doses of the vaccine and help give longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19," the MHRA said.

The UK has recorded more than 23 million COVID-19 infections and over 190,000 deaths, the seventh-highest globally, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), with about 150 million vaccine doses having been given by early September for a population of around 67 million.

Omicron sub-variants BA.4/5 dominated the summer and are still behind the majority of infections globally, but newer omicron sub-variants are gaining ground, with hundreds of them being tracked by scientists, WHO officials said last month.

While existing COVID-19 vaccines continue to provide good protection against hospitalisation and death, vaccine effectiveness has taken a hit as the coronavirus, which originally emerged in China in December 2019, has evolved.

Warnings over a possible "twindemic" of COVID-19 and flu have also been issued by UK officials after the end of restrictions meant increased social contact.