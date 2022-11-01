    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 94 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    Dhaka records the highest number of cases among the eight divisions

    News Desk
    Published : 1 Nov 2022, 12:38 PM
    Updated : 1 Nov 2022, 12:38 PM

    Bangladesh has logged 94 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 2,035,334, as the death toll rose by 1 to 29,424.

    As many as 3,074 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.06 percent, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

    Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 70 infections.

    Another 278 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,981,102.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.34 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 630.62 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.59 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

