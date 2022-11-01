Bangladesh reports 94 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has logged 94 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 2,035,334, as the death toll rose by 1 to 29,424.

As many as 3,074 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.06 percent, according to the latest government data released on Tuesday.

Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 70 infections.

Another 278 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,981,102.