Bangladesh reports 15 COVID cases in a day with 1 death

Bangladesh has recorded 15 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,612.
The death toll from the disease climbed by one in 24 hours to 29,434, according to the latest government data released on Friday.
As many as 1,894 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.79 percent.
Dhakalogged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 8 infections.
Another 90 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,985,989.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.51 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 644.11 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.63 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.