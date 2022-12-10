US CDC expands use of bivalent COVID vaccines for kids as young as 6 months

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Friday expanded the use of COVID-19 vaccines that target both the original coronavirus and omicron sub-variants to include children aged 6 months through 5 years.

The development comes a day after the US Food and Drug Administration authorised the updated shots from Moderna as well as Pfizer and its partner BioNTech for use in children as young as 6 months.

Children aged 6 months through 5 years will now be eligible to get a Moderna bivalent booster 2 months after their final primary vaccination dose for COVID-19.