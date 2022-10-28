Bangladesh logs 102 virus cases, 1 death in a day

Bangladesh has recorded 102 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,034,968.

The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,418 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

As many as 2,986 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.42 percent.

Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 69 infections.