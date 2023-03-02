    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 10 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,037,850 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 2 March 2023, 11:09 AM
    Updated : 2 March 2023, 11:09 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded ten new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,037,850.

    The death toll from the disease stayed unchanged at 29,445 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

    As many as 2,298 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.44 percent. Dhaka logged all ten cases.

    Another 407 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,003,394.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.31 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Globally, over 675.54 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.87 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 11 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 11 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,840 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445
    Bangladesh halts 3rd, 4th doses of COVID vaccine, waits for new supply
    3rd, 4th doses of COVID vaccine on hold
    60 million people received the third dose, while the number of people receiving the fourth dose stands at 30 million
    The Federal Bureau Investigation seal at FBI headquarters in Washington, US.
    China lab leak likely caused COVID pandemic: FBI director
    FBI Director Christopher Wray said he couldn't share many details of the agency’s assessment because they were classified
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 11 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,037,829 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,445

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher