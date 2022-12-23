China lacked a 'zero COVID' exit plan. Its people are paying the price

SLOWED INVESTMENT

China's zero-COVID quest exacerbated pressure on hospitals and medical staff due to the centralized medical system, with people required to be hospitalised even if they had mild symptoms. The government only started permitting home quarantine on Dec. 7.

While China's Centre for Disease Control and Prevention continually warned that a large-scale outbreak would have a devastating impact on the health system, the fixation on stamping out the virus strained medical resources.

Some experts like Hong Xiao, researcher at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle, said zero-COVID had proved costly and dangerous to public health, diverting funds and medical staff to the pandemic front line and preventing patients with other conditions from getting treatment.

Other researchers say the current threat to China's health care system has been exaggerated.

Chen Jiming, a researcher at China's Foshan University, said there was every chance that China's medical system could cope now that the country has ended quarantine for asymptomatic and mild cases.

"I do think, now, that China can well mitigate the looming tsunami of COVID-19," he said. "Sure, the medical systems are under great pressure these days, but I think the government can manage it."

Still, China's investment in medical resources such as hospital beds and the growth rate of medical staff slowed during the pandemic, official data show. While overall health spending inched up from 2019 to 2021, it dropped slightly as a share of GDP for the first time in more than six years, to 6.5% last year versus 7.1% in 2020 and 6.6% in 2019.

It is unclear how much went to building quarantine facilities or providing tests, but analysts' estimates gathered in May put China's planned COVID-related spending this year at around $52 billion.

Faced with a surge in infections, authorities have tried to play catch-up. Local government tenders for the purchase of ventilators and patient monitors have soared, according to a review. There were 423 tenders for ventilators published between Nov 15 and Dec 15, up from 283 in the prior period, and 200 before that.

Even as the government has changed its messaging, urging people to stay home unless they are very sick, patients have been flocking to hospitals and clinics after three years of government propaganda about the dangers of the virus.

In Tianmen, a small city near Wuhan, infected patients have been camped outside clinics as they receive intravenous drips, according to one resident who shared the images.

In Hanchuan, in Hubei province, patients sat in their cars to receive IV fluids through vehicle windows, footage on Dec. 14 obtained showed.

In some cities, lack of clear guidance on what happens when someone gets infected is adding to the disarray.

At a public hospital in Beijing, a senior doctor said all surgeries had been cancelled except in cases where the patient would probably die the next day.

"Up to 80% of doctors in top hospitals in Beijing are infected with the virus but forced to keep working," he said on the condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media.

China has about 2 physicians per 1,000 people, versus 4.3 in Germany and 5.8 in Britain, according to the World Health Organisation. And it has 3.6 intensive-care beds per 100,000 people, compared with 34.7 in the United States, 29.2 in Germany and 12.5 in Italy, World Population Review data show.

NO ROADMAP

China had other imperatives for pursuing a strict zero-COVID approach this year, given the threat a large outbreak may have posed to key events. Before the Beijing Winter Olympics in February, the government tightened pandemic controls and state media warned of the dangers of the virus.

Ahead of a Communist Party congress in October where Xi was seeking to cement his rule with a third term, authorities emphasized that there could be no deviating from zero-COVID despite the economic costs and warned of the risks of any reopening.

"Once epidemic prevention and control is relaxed, a large number of people will be infected within a short period of time, a large number of severe cases and deaths will occur, resulting in a run on medical resources," the People's Daily, the party's official newspaper, said in a commentary on Oct. 12 that called for sticking with zero-COVID.

As Xi tightened his grip on power and his focus remained on stamping out the virus at any cost, the leadership did not broadcast any blueprint for how China would move beyond the stultifying restrictions.

When infections began to soar in recent weeks, it became clear the virus had overrun the zero-COVID defenses.

But Xi's sudden U-turn meant many companies were unprepared with sick-leave policies or protective gear, while many ordinary Chinese, unaccustomed to treating COVID at home, flooded pharmacies in search of cold and flu medications.

Some cities said workers with mild symptoms can continue to go to work, local media reported, adding to confusion. One Shanghai hospital told its staff this week to prepare for a "tragic battle".

At least 10 medical experts said they expect infections to peak in the next one to two months, around the Lunar New Year holiday that starts on Jan 21.

A wave of deaths akin to what Hong Kong experienced earlier this year is a "good marker of what might happen" in mainland China, said Keith Neal, emeritus professor of epidemiology of infectious diseases at the University of Nottingham.

"The key challenge will be large numbers of serious infections and deaths in a largely susceptible population because they have not had infection or vaccination," he said.

The U.S.-based Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation, part of the University of Washington, last week said it expects more than 1 million deaths through 2023 as a result of the abrupt lifting of China's COVID restrictions.