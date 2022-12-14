Bangladesh reports 21 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

Bangladesh has recorded 21 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,036,866.
The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,437 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.
As many as 2,700 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.78 percent.
Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 19 infections.
Another 37 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,986,556.
The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.53 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.
Globally, over 650.62 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.65 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.