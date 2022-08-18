Bangladesh has recorded 170 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,009,604.

The death toll from the disease climbed by one in 24 hours to 29,315, according to the latest government data released on Thursday.

As many as 4,824 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 3.52 percent.

Among the eight divisions, Dhaka logged the highest number of cases, with 116 infections.