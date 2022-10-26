    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 196 COVID cases in a day with no deaths

    The caseload stands at 2,034,729 as the death toll stays at 29,416

    News Desk
    Published : 26 Oct 2022, 09:57 AM
    Updated : 26 Oct 2022, 09:57 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 196 cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,034,729.

    The death toll remained unchanged at 29,416 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Wednesday.

    As many as 3,913 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 5.01 percent.

    Dhaka logged the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 160 infections.

    Another 258 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,978,936.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.26 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 628.64 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.58 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Tourists walk near an entrance to the Universal Studios theme park as it reopens to the general public, following the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Beijing, China June 25, 2022.
    Universal Resort shuts in Beijing over COVID curb
    Amusement park Universal Resort said on Wednesday it had temporarily closed due to COVID-19 prevention measures in Beijing, as cases rise in the Chinese capital
    A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a mural on a street, amidst the spread of COVID-19, in Mumbai, India, Jan 10, 2022.
    Global COVID cases will increase in coming months
    Forecasts say global daily deaths would average 2,748 people on Feb 1, which was more than 11 million per day in January of 2022
    File Photo
    Daily virus count: 185 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,034,533 as the death toll hits 29,416
    Bangladesh reports 207 new COVID cases, 2 deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 207 cases, 2 deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,034,348 as the death toll hits 29,415

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher