China Meheco to distribute Pfizer's COVID treatment in China

China Meheco Group Co Ltd said on Wednesday it signed an agreement with Pfizer Inc to import and distribute the US drugmaker's oral COVID-19 treatment Paxlovid in mainland China, as the country braces for a surge in COVID patients after scaling back its "zero COVID" policy.

The agreement is valid between Dec 14 and Nov 30, 2023, China Meheco said in a filing to the Shanghai stock exchange.

Pfizer shares were up 3% at $54.72.

Paxlovid, which was approved by China in February, has been available through hospitals to treat high-risk patients in several provinces, Chinese media Yicai reported in March.

Pfizer signed a deal in August for Chinese drugmaker Zhejiang Huahai to produce Paxlovid in mainland China solely for patients there.