China COVID outbreak stokes global worries as Beijing rallies citizens

Many Chinese funeral homes and hospitals say they are overwhelmed, and international health experts predict at least 1 million deaths in China this year. China has reported five or fewer deaths a day since the policy U-turn.

"That is totally ridiculous," a 66-year-old Zhang, a Beijing resident who only gave his last name, said of the official toll.

"Four of my close relatives died. That's only from one family. I hope the government will be honest with the people and the rest of the world about what’s really happened here."

China's cabinet said on Wednesday it would step up medicine distribution and meet demand from medical institutions, nursing homes and rural areas amid the outbreak, state media reported.

"China and the Chinese people will surely win the final victory against the epidemic," the People's Daily, the Communist Party's official newspaper, said in an editorial, rebutting criticism of China's three years of isolation, lockdowns and testing that triggered historic protests late last year.

Beijing has hit back against some countries demanding visitors from China show pre-departure COVID tests, saying the rules were unreasonable and lacked a scientific basis.

Japan, the United States, Australia and several European states are among countries requiring such tests.

SEEKING DATA

Willie Walsh, head of the world's biggest airline association IATA, criticised such "knee-jerk" measures that he said had not previously stopped the spread of virus that had hammered airlines which are recovering from the pandemic.

China will stop requiring inbound travellers to quarantine from Jan 8 but they must be tested before arrival.

WHO has asked Chinese scientists for data on viral sequencing, hospitalisations, deaths and vaccinations. Reuters reported last month the WHO had not received data on new hospitalisations since Beijing's policy U-turn.

China reported five new COVID deaths for Tuesday, bringing the official death toll to 5,258, very low by global standards.

British-based health data firm Airfinity has said about 9,000 people in China are probably dying each day from COVID.