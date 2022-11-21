    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 26 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day

    The positivity rate stood at 0.66 percent while another 155 people recovered from the disease

    News Desk
    Published : 21 Nov 2022, 11:19 AM
    Updated : 21 Nov 2022, 11:19 AM

    Bangladesh has logged 26 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 2,036,393.

    The death toll from the disease rose by one to 29,431 over the 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Monday.

    As many as 3,943 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 0.66 percent.

    Dhaka recorded the highest number of cases among the eight divisions, with 22 infections.

    Another 155 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,984,952.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 97.47 percent and the mortality rate at 1.45 percent.

    Globally, over 638.12 million people have been infected by the coronavirus and 6.62 million have died, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

