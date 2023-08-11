    বাংলা

    Bangladesh reports 20 COVID cases, no deaths in a day

    The caseload stands at 2,044,957 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,475

    News Deskbdnews24.com
    Published : 11 August 2023, 11:20 AM
    Updated : 11 August 2023, 11:20 AM

    Bangladesh has recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19 in a day, taking the overall tally of infections to 2,044,957.

    The death toll from the disease remained unchanged at 29,475 over a 24-hour period, according to the latest government data released on Friday.

    As many as 1,066 samples were tested across the country for a positivity rate of 1.88 percent.

    Dhaka logged all 20 of the cases among the eight divisions, with 57.

    Another 48 people recovered from the illness nationwide, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,012,024.

    The latest figures put the recovery rate at 98.39 percent and the mortality rate at 1.44 percent.

    Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

    RELATED STORIES
    Bangladesh reports 35 COVID cases in a day with no deaths
    Bangladesh reports 35 new COVID cases
    As many as 1,645 samples were tested across the country, for a positivity rate of 2.13 percent
    Bangladesh reports 41 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 41 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,044,902 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,475
    Bangladesh reports 39 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 39 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,044,861 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,475
    File photo
    Daily virus count: 43 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,044,822 as the death toll stays unchanged at 29,475

    Opinion

    Next job-market challenge: the Great Unresignation
    The amalgamation of surrealistic metaphors with intricacies of human life
    Takir Hossain
    What is haunting Putin?
    Mostofa Sarwar
    No decoupling, but West and China drift apart