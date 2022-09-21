    বাংলা

    Japan weighs plan for ban on hotel guests without masks

    The country’s government is considering allowing hotels to follow other measures as well to control COVID-19 infection during an outbreak

    Reuters
    Published : 21 Sept 2022, 04:52 AM
    Updated : 21 Sept 2022, 04:52 AM

    Japan's government is considering allowing hotels to refuse entry to guests who do not wear masks and follow other measures to control infection during an outbreak, Fuji News Network said on Wednesday.

    The government will submit a bill at an extraordinary session of parliament next month that would revise the law governing hotels and inns, allowing them more power to enforce infection measures, the network said.

    The move would come at a time when Japan is expected to further ease its COVID-19 border controls, waiving visa requirements for certain tourists and removing a limit on daily arrivals.

    The ruling Liberal Democratic Party is scheduled to debate border easing measures on Thursday.

    The Japanese Prime Minister, who departed on Tuesday for the United Nations General Assembly Meeting, may announce the border easing during a speech at the New York Stock Exchange, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

    Currently, the wearing of masks is not compulsory in Japan but is strongly recommended indoors and on public transport.

    RELATED STORIES
    EU health regulator says COVID pandemic not over
    COVID pandemic not over: EU regulator
    The World Health Organisation has said the pandemic remains a global emergency but the end could be in sight if countries use the tools at their disposal
    Bangladesh reports 614 new COVID cases, five deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 614 cases, 5 deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,018,829 as the death toll hits 29,345
    Bangladesh reports 601 new COVID cases, 1 death in a day
    Daily virus count: 601 cases, 1 death
    The caseload stands at 2,018,215 as the death toll hits 29,340
    Bangladesh reports 527 new COVID cases, no deaths in a day
    Daily virus count: 527 cases, no deaths
    The caseload stands at 2,017,614 as the death toll remains unchanged at 29,339

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher