July 28 2022

    Russia daily COVID cases hit highest since April

    The country reported 11,515 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday

    Reuters
    Published : 28 July 2022, 9:12 AM
    Updated : 28 July 2022, 9:12 AM

    Russia reported 11,515 new daily coronavirus cases on Thursday, authorities said, the highest such figure since April 13.

    Forty-one people in Russia died of coronavirus over the last day, the country's anti-COVID-19 taskforce said in an update.

    Russia has recorded 18,565,551 cases of COVID since April 2020, at the beginning of the pandemic in the country.

    Russia said earlier this month it was ending all restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19, including the requirement to wear masks, citing a steady decline in deaths from the virus. However, it did not rule out re-introducing restrictive measures if the situation deteriorates.

