China eases COVID rules, shortens quarantines

China will also stop trying to identify "secondary" contacts - a major annoyance for residents of cities who find themselves caught up in sweeping contact-tracing efforts when a case is found - while still identifying close contacts.

"Optimising and adjusting prevention and control measures is not relaxing prevention and control, let alone opening up and 'laying flat', but to adapt to the new situation of epidemic prevention and control and the new characteristics of COVID-19 mutation," the National Health Commission (NHC) said.

Also, China is adjusting its categorisation of COVID risk areas to simply "high" and "low" risk - eliminating the "medium" category, an effort to minimise the number of people coming under control measures.

The NHC also said it would develop a plan to accelerate vaccinations, which experts say is widely needed before the country can begin more fully dialling back of a zero-COVID policy that has made China a global outlier and inflicted significant economic costs.

The easing of rules comes even as case numbers surge to their highest in months, with Beijing and the central city of Zhengzhou seeing record tallies.

Authorities reported 10,535 new domestically transmitted cases for Thursday, a low number by global standards but China's highest number since April 29, when the commercial hub of Shanghai, was battling its most serious outbreak under strict lockdown.